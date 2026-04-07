Fer Lopez headshot

Fer Lopez News: Opens league scoring account

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Lopez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Valencia.

Lopez opened his league account for the club with his second goal since joining on loan from Wolves in January, having previously scored on his debut for the team in the Europa League. He has accumulated seven shots and two chances created across his last three appearances in all competitions.

Fer Lopez
Celta Vigo
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