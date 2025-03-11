Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Continues recovery indoor
Kadioglu (toe) is progressing well in his recovery and was spotted doing indoor exercises, the club posted.
Kadioglu has been out since early November with a toe injury but has been making progress in his recovery. He recently did indoor exercises and could return after the international break or at least before the end of April. Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey have filled in at left-back during his absence.
