Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Could return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kadioglu returned to team training and could be available for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Tromso, according to The Argus.

Kadioglu rejoined the group after a minor issue kept him out of Sunday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa, putting him in contention to return Thursday against Tromso. The defender's return to training suggests the problem was indeed minor, though it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start. Maxim De Cuyper is expected to continue on the left flank if Kadioglu is not cleared for a starting role.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
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