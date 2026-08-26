Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Could return Thursday
Kadioglu returned to team training and could be available for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Tromso, according to The Argus.
Kadioglu rejoined the group after a minor issue kept him out of Sunday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa, putting him in contention to return Thursday against Tromso. The defender's return to training suggests the problem was indeed minor, though it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start. Maxim De Cuyper is expected to continue on the left flank if Kadioglu is not cleared for a starting role.
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