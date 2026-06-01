Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Discomfort being monitored
Kadioglu (undisclosed) is reportedly dealing with some discomfort, with the Turkish national team coaching staff keeping a close eye on his condition, according to coach Vincenzo Montella. "We are also monitoring the situation of Ferdi."
Kadioglu's situation will be assessed over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for Turkey's pre-tournament preparations. The left-back is an important figure in Turkey's defensive setup and the coaching staff will be hoping the discomfort proves minor enough to have him fully available when the World Cup gets underway.
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