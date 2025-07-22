Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Nearing return from injury

Kadioglu (toe) is nearing a return from his long-term injury but is not part of the squad for the training camp in Spain, according to The Athletic.

Kadioglu has been recovering and rehabbing since November after suffering a toe injury that kept him out for almost all of the 2024/25 season. The Turkish defender is nearing a return and could be fit for the start of the Premier League if everything evolves positively. That said, if fully back fit, Kadioglu could play some role for the Seagulls heading into the 2025/26 season.