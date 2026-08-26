Ferdi Kadioglu Injury: Set for return Thursday

Kadioglu returned to team training and will "definitely" return Thursday against Trosmo, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Huzaifah Khan of the BBC.

Kadioglu rejoined the group after a minor issue kept him out of Sunday's 4-0 win over Aston Villa, putting him in contention to return Thursday against Tromso. The defender's return to training suggests the problem was indeed minor, hoping to start now that it was confirmed he would play. Maxim De Cuyper is expected to continue on the left flank if Kadioglu is not cleared for a starting role.