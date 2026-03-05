Ferdi Kadioglu News: Poor in service
Kadioglu registered six crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Kadioglu didn't have a single accurate cross on the day and he didn't contribute much else offensively. He should be able to rectify that against Sunderland, a team which started well defensively but has given up nine goals over its last five EPL games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More