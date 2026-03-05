Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu News: Poor in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kadioglu registered six crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Kadioglu didn't have a single accurate cross on the day and he didn't contribute much else offensively. He should be able to rectify that against Sunderland, a team which started well defensively but has given up nine goals over its last five EPL games.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago