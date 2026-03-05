Ferdi Kadioglu News: Poor in service

Kadioglu registered six crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Kadioglu didn't have a single accurate cross on the day and he didn't contribute much else offensively. He should be able to rectify that against Sunderland, a team which started well defensively but has given up nine goals over its last five EPL games.