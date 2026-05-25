Ferdi Kadioglu News: Quiet to end campaign

Kadioglu had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Manchester United.

Kadioglu ended the season with a whimper, scoring only one goal during his season season in England despite playing a huge role. The left-back made 37 appearances and stopped 3,100 minutes, but created only 21 chances. Coming to the side, Kadioglu was expected to be an offensive threat consistently, and that never really materialized in his first full healthy campaign.