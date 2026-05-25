Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu News: Quiet to end campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Kadioglu had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Manchester United.

Kadioglu ended the season with a whimper, scoring only one goal during his season season in England despite playing a huge role. The left-back made 37 appearances and stopped 3,100 minutes, but created only 21 chances. Coming to the side, Kadioglu was expected to be an offensive threat consistently, and that never really materialized in his first full healthy campaign.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferdi Kadioglu See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago