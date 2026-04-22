Ferdi Kadioglu News: Scores opener in victory
Kadioglu scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.
Kadioglu wasted no time putting Brighton in front, striking in the third minute as he capitalized on Chelsea's failed corner clearance and rifled a first-time finish from the edge of the six-yard box to set the tone for a dominant night at the Amex. He was a constant threat down the left side, winning three duels and matching a season high with three interceptions over the full 90 minutes. The Turkish defender also showed real attacking intent with three shots (all on target), marking a season high and notching his first Premier League goal of the campaign.
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