Ferdi Kadioglu headshot

Ferdi Kadioglu News: Scores opener in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Kadioglu scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.

Kadioglu wasted no time putting Brighton in front, striking in the third minute as he capitalized on Chelsea's failed corner clearance and rifled a first-time finish from the edge of the six-yard box to set the tone for a dominant night at the Amex. He was a constant threat down the left side, winning three duels and matching a season high with three interceptions over the full 90 minutes. The Turkish defender also showed real attacking intent with three shots (all on target), marking a season high and notching his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton & Hove Albion
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