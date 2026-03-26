Ferland Mendy Injury: Back in training

Mendy (hamstring) was spotted training on the pitch Thursday during the international break, according to Madrid Xtra.

Mendy had just strung together two straight starts before the hamstring flared up again, sidelining him for three consecutive matches, a frustrating setback for the left-back who has spent much of his career battling through similar issues. Getting back on the grass during the break is an encouraging sign, and if he continues to progress without any restrictions, he has a real shot at being back in the mix for the April. 4. clash against Mallorca. Real Madrid will be cautious with him given his injury history, but the timeline is there for a return if everything goes smoothly. That said, with Alvaro Carreras fully fit, Mendy will likely hold a back-up role at best for the Merengues.