Ferland Mendy Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mendy suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring injury in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City and could miss up to a week, according to Melchor Ruiz of Cadena COPE.

Mendy departed the win over City at halftime, and further tests confirmed he's dealing with a hamstring problem. The injury is minor, though, so he won't be an option to face Elche but might have a chance to play in the return leg against Manchester City next Tuesday.