Ferland Mendy headshot

Ferland Mendy Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mendy suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring injury in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City and could miss up to a week, according to Melchor Ruiz of Cadena COPE.

Mendy departed the win over City at halftime, and further tests confirmed he's dealing with a hamstring problem. The injury is minor, though, so he won't be an option to face Elche but might have a chance to play in the return leg against Manchester City next Tuesday.

Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
93 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
231 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024