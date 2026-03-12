Ferland Mendy Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain
Mendy suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring injury in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City and could miss up to a week, according to Melchor Ruiz of Cadena COPE.
Mendy departed the win over City at halftime, and further tests confirmed he's dealing with a hamstring problem. The injury is minor, though, so he won't be an option to face Elche but might have a chance to play in the return leg against Manchester City next Tuesday.
