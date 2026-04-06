Ferland Mendy Injury: Expected back for Bayern return leg
Mendy (hamstring) was back in team training in recent days and is targeting availability for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich on April 15, according to Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.
Mendy has been sidelined for four consecutive matches after the hamstring flared up following two straight starts, but the positive trajectory in his recovery is an encouraging sign for Real Madrid heading into the business end of the season. The French left-back's return would give coach Alvaro Arbeloa another option on the left flank, though with Alvaro Carreras having held down the spot in his absence, Mendy figures to slot back into a backup role rather than immediately regaining the starting spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction118 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season256 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More