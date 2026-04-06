Ferland Mendy Injury: Expected back for Bayern return leg

Mendy (hamstring) was back in team training in recent days and is targeting availability for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich on April 15, according to Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.

Mendy has been sidelined for four consecutive matches after the hamstring flared up following two straight starts, but the positive trajectory in his recovery is an encouraging sign for Real Madrid heading into the business end of the season. The French left-back's return would give coach Alvaro Arbeloa another option on the left flank, though with Alvaro Carreras having held down the spot in his absence, Mendy figures to slot back into a backup role rather than immediately regaining the starting spot.