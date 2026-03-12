Ferland Mendy headshot

Ferland Mendy Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mendy was forced off at halftime during Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Manchester City in the Champions League since he is still dealing with muscular issues, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Marco Ruiz from Diario AS. "He's suffering, yes. It doesn't look good. I appreciate his effort. We took a risk playing him two games in a row after such a long absence. I took that risk, and I'm grateful to him for it."

Mendy will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue that forced him off at halftime during Wednesday's Champions League win over Manchester City. The French defender had just logged back-to-back starts for the first time in a year with the Merengues and may still be managing some muscular discomfort. If Mendy ends up needing more time on the sidelines, Fran Garcia looks like the next man up, especially with Alvaro Carreras (calf) also ruled out of the picture.

