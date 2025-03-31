Fantasy Soccer
Ferland Mendy Injury: Hopeful for Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Mendy (hamstring) is hopeful to be an option for the April 8 UCL match against Arsenal, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Mendy is trying to get back for the Arsenal game."

Mendy is working way back into play after missing the club's last two games due to a hamstring injury. However, he is set to still miss at least Saturday's match against Valencia, hoping to make his return when the club resumes UCL play against Arsenal on April 8. This would be a huge boost for the squad, as he is their starting left-back, with Fran Garcia serving in his spot while absent.

