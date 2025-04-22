Ferland Mendy Injury: Likely available Saturday
Mendy (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the press conference.
Mendy will train this week with the team, but he will not feature in Wednesday's game against Alaves since he is aiming to return for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday. Fran Garcia will likely replace him at left-back against Alaves.
