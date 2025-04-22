Fantasy Soccer
Ferland Mendy Injury: Likely available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Mendy (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in the press conference.

Mendy will train this week with the team, but he will not feature in Wednesday's game against Alaves since he is aiming to return for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday. Fran Garcia will likely replace him at left-back against Alaves.

