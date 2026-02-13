Ferland Mendy Injury: Looking sharp in training

Mendy (undisclosed) trained with the team Friday and looked sharp, putting himself in the mix as a potential option for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, the club posted.

Mendy has battled through recurring injury setbacks over the past few seasons, but he finally looks on the verge of a comeback after trending in the right direction for weeks. The Frenchman showed real sharpness in Friday's training session and could be in the squad for Saturday's showdown against Real Sociedad. That said, his return should not shake up the starting XI, as Alvaro Carreras appears firmly locked in as the Merengues' first-choice option at left-back.