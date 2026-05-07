Ferland Mendy Injury: Out for four to five months
Mendy (quadriceps) will undergo surgery in France on Monday for the rectus femoris tendon injury in his right leg, ruling him out for four to five months, according to Abraham P. Romero of El Mundo.
Mendy's season is over after what has been a nightmare campaign on the fitness front, having now suffered five separate injuries this term. The four to five month recovery timeline rules him out of the start of the 2026/27 season as well, making this a deeply concerning situation for both player and Real Madrid heading into the summer. Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia are expected to continue sharing the left-back role until Mendy is set to return. Mendy ends the season with six interceptions and five clearances in eight appearances (six starts) across call competitions.
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