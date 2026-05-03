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Ferland Mendy Injury: Picks up apparent hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Mendy suffered a new injury which forced him to leave Sunday's win over Espanyol after feeling something in the right hip, Miguel Angel Lara of Marca reports.

Mendy is at risk of being ruled out again with only four matches played (three starts) since his recovery from a hamstring problem. In case he's dealing with a serious injury, the left-back will be unlikely to play again in the 2025/26 campaign. Fran Garcia took his place against Espanyol, but Alvaro Carreras was also on the bench and could regain a starting role in upcoming contests if the Frenchman's spot is left vacant.

Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
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