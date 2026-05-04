Ferland Mendy Injury: Quadriceps tendon injury

Mendy (quadriceps) was diagnosed with an injury to the tendon of the rectus femoris in his right leg and will be monitored closely as his recovery progresses, according to the club.

Mendy's latest injury is another devastating blow in what has been a nightmare season on the fitness front, having now suffered five injuries this campaign after only recently returning from a hamstring problem. The diagnosis of a rectus femoris tendon injury is a serious concern that is likely to bring his season to a premature end with just four matches played since his last return. Fran Garcia stepped in at left-back against Espanyol and is expected to continue in that role, with Alvaro Carreras also available as an option should coach Alvaro Arbeloa look to rotate. No return timeline has been established, with the medical staff set to monitor his progress closely in the coming days.