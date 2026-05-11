Ferland Mendy Injury: Surgery successful
Mendy (hip) has undergone successful surgery, according to his club.
Mendy has completed his surgery after it was announced last week, with the operation being successful. He will now start his recovery process, although it will be a long and grueling process after an injury-filled season, set for around five to six months of recovery. That leaves the full-back likely to return following the start of the season, hoping he can still find a role in the team once fit.
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