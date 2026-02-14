Ferland Mendy headshot

Ferland Mendy News: Returns as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Mendy (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad.

Mendy is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad after trending in the right direction for several weeks. The defender showed sharpness in training and returns to the squad, though his presence is not expected to impact the starting XI with Alvaro Carreras firmly established at left-back.

Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
