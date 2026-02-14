Ferland Mendy News: Returns as substitute Saturday
Mendy (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad.
Mendy is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad after trending in the right direction for several weeks. The defender showed sharpness in training and returns to the squad, though his presence is not expected to impact the starting XI with Alvaro Carreras firmly established at left-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction67 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season205 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferland Mendy See More