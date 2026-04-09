Ferland Mendy News: Set for minutes against Girona
Mendy (hamstring) is set to feature in Friday's clash against Girona, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Marca. "Mendy will have minutes."
Mendy has missed five consecutive matches with a hamstring injury, but coach Arbeloa's direct confirmation puts his return beyond doubt for Friday. The French left-back figures to ease back in off the bench rather than regaining a starting role immediately, with Alvaro Carreras having held down the left flank in his absence. Getting Mendy back in the mix is a welcome depth boost for Real Madrid heading into the final stretch of a season that still has plenty of big fixtures on the horizon.
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