Fermin Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Fermin was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 3-1 victory against Real Betis after taking a knock to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, with the club set to conduct tests Monday to determine the extent of the damage and its potential impact on his World Cup participation, according to Sergi Sole of Mundo Deportivo.

Fermin arrived in the dressing room at halftime with the discomfort and after consultation with the technical and medical staff, the decision was made not to risk him for the second half. The concern now is whether any kind of fracture has occurred, which could either rule him out of the World Cup entirely or delay his participation in the tournament. The fifth metatarsal is a bone susceptible to stress fractures from repeated impacts and heavy match loads, making the situation particularly worrying for a player who always gives everything in physical duels. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is due to announce his squad on May 25, with Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde set for June 15, leaving just four weeks for Fermin to prove his fitness for a tournament where he was expected to be a key figure after winning the Euros in 2024 and the Olympic gold medal in Paris.