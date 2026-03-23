Fermin Injury: Dealing with quadriceps discomfort

Fermin was forced off in the 61st minute of Sunday's 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano due to discomfort in his quadriceps, according to La Sexta.

Fermin only made it to the hour mark in Sunday's win over Rayo Vallecano after being forced off with quadriceps discomfort. The midfielder was called up by La Roja for international duty, but it remains unclear whether he will link up with the national team or stay back in Barcelona to recover. That said, if the issue turns out to be serious, Dani Olmo would be in line for a bigger role as the number 10 for the Blaugranas.