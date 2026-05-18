Fermin Injury: Out for World Cup

Fermin (foot) was diagnosed with a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot sustained during the match against Real Betis and will undergo surgery, ruling him out of the World Cup, according to the club.

Fermin had been forced off at halftime of Sunday's 3-1 victory after taking a knock to the area, with further testing Monday confirming the fracture. The surgical route suggests the injury is significant enough to require structural repair, effectively ending his summer before it begins. The Barcelona midfielder finishes the season with 12 goals and 13 assists across 41 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League, underlining the significant loss his absence represents for both club and country. The news is a major blow for Spain, where Fermin had been expected to play a key role following his contributions to the Euro 2024 triumph and the Olympic gold medal in Paris, with coach Luis de la Fuente now forced to reshuffle his attacking midfield options ahead of the tournament opener against Cape Verde on June 15.