Fermin Injury: Ruled out vs Alaves
Fermin (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, with no official reason provided, according to the club.
Fermin's omission from the matchday squad is worth monitoring, though the timing of the absence in the final weeks of the campaign suggests this may be a precautionary decision by coach Hansi Flick rather than a significant fitness concern. With Barcelona having clinched the La Liga title during Sunday's Clasico victory over Real Madrid, resting key players for the final fixtures of the season would be a logical approach. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain until the club provides clarification.
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