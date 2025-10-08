Fermin missed the last four games due to a groin injury that is expected to sideline him for several weeks, but the midfielder was spotted training on grass on Tuesday during the international break. This is a positive development since it suggests he could be in a good position to be back available right after the break for the clash against Girona on Oct. 18. Fermin has started half of the games he was available for this season, scoring two goals, so his return will not significantly impact the starting lineup of the Blaugranas.