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Fermin Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Fermin (foot) had successful surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal fracture he suffered in last weekend's game versus Real Betis, the club announced Tuesday.

Fermin won't feature in the World Cup this summer as he's expected to spend several weeks on his rehabilitation. This issue came after the midfielder completed an outstanding campaign, tallying 12 goals and 13 assists over 41 matches played (29 starts) across La Liga and Champions League play. While his loss represents a significant blow for both club and country, his duties could be covered by Dani Olmo at both levels and partly by Fabian Ruiz in the national team.

Fermin
Barcelona
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