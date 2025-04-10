Fermin News: Assists in dominant win

Fermin assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Borussia Dortmund.

Fermin recorded his third UCL assist of the season Wednesday as he set up Robert Lewandowski's strike in the 66th minute which took the 3-0 lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match. Fermin has been in a good run of form as of late as he has three assists in his last four (UCL and La Liga) matches. He also won two tackles and four duels before he was subbed off in the 74th minute for Gavi.