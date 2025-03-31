Fermin News: Bags assist

Fermin assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Girona.

Fermin saw the start Sunday, his first start in three appearances, seeing 67 minutes of play in the win. He would bag an assist, finding Robert Lewandowski in the 61st minute of the contest. This marks his fourth assist of the season, bringing him to seven goal contributions in 19 league appearances (seven starts).