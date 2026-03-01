Fermin headshot

Fermin News: Brace of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Fermin assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

Fermin set the tone early, dishing the assist on Lamine Yamal's opener in the 28th minute and then doubling down with another feed in the 37th minute, snapping quick combinations and picking out the winger in that right-sided pocket. Those two sequences flipped a tense start into a comfortable two-goal cushion and dictated the tempo of the night. He kept the engine running with sharp, high-speed link-up play that pushed Barcelona up the field on repeat, matching two season highs with three chances created and five tackles, and he is now in the middle of his most complete campaign yet with 20 goal contributions in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugranas.

Fermin
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fermin See More
