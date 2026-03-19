Fermin News: Contributes two goals in victory

Fermin scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Fermin set the tone early by assisting Raphinha's opener and then came right back after halftime with a goal of his own as Barcelona flipped a tight contest into a blowout. His two contributions put Barca in front in both halves, and his movement between the lines combined with his aggressive runs into space perfectly matched the tactical shift coach Hansi Flick made at the break. Newcastle had no answers once he started operating behind their midfield, and his Champions League run has been elite with six goals and four assists in nine starts, locking him into a starting role over Dani Olmo in the biggest games for the Blaugrana.