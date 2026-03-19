Fermin headshot

Fermin News: Contributes two goals in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 2:44am

Fermin scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Fermin set the tone early by assisting Raphinha's opener and then came right back after halftime with a goal of his own as Barcelona flipped a tight contest into a blowout. His two contributions put Barca in front in both halves, and his movement between the lines combined with his aggressive runs into space perfectly matched the tactical shift coach Hansi Flick made at the break. Newcastle had no answers once he started operating behind their midfield, and his Champions League run has been elite with six goals and four assists in nine starts, locking him into a starting role over Dani Olmo in the biggest games for the Blaugrana.

Fermin
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fermin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fermin See More
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
170 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
323 days ago