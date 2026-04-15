Fermin News: Decent outing in UCL elimination

Fermin had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Fermin would see the nod in the starting XI after a bench spot in the first leg, notching a decent one shot and four crosses. However, he would nearly alter the tie altogether, just not putting enough power on a header that seemed to be a sure goal. He ended a great UCL campaign, which saw him start in 10 of his 11 appearances, notching six goals and four assists.