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Fermin News: Delivers assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Fermin assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Fermin was able to deliver an assist in Barcelona's win, and he's likely to continue having a role when the side battles Real Madrid for what will effectively be the league title next. The midfielder will be key for Barca to get past a Real Madrid team which has only allowed 31 goals in La Liga this season.

Fermin
Barcelona
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