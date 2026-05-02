Fermin News: Delivers assist

Fermin assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Fermin was able to deliver an assist in Barcelona's win, and he's likely to continue having a role when the side battles Real Madrid for what will effectively be the league title next. The midfielder will be key for Barca to get past a Real Madrid team which has only allowed 31 goals in La Liga this season.