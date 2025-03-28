Fermin News: Earns late assist

Fermin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 3-0 win versus Osasuna.

Fermin appeared in the first half Thursday after an injury to Dani Olmo forced him off in the 28th minute. He was effective when on the field, notching an assist on Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 77th minute. This marks Fermin's third assist in league play this season, with three goals to go along with the assists. He could see an increased role moving forward with Dani Olmo expected to miss around three weeks due to injury.