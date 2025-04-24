Fantasy Soccer
Fermin headshot

Fermin News: Four shots as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Fermin generated four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Mallorca.

Fermin came from the bench for 28 minutes and attempted four shots, getting two on target. This was only the second time in this La Liga season that he has attempted four shots, although he has also taken four shots or more on two occasions in the Champions League.

Fermin
Barcelona
