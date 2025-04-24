Fermin News: Four shots as a sub
Fermin generated four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Mallorca.
Fermin came from the bench for 28 minutes and attempted four shots, getting two on target. This was only the second time in this La Liga season that he has attempted four shots, although he has also taken four shots or more on two occasions in the Champions League.
