Fermin News: Nets as substitute

Fermin scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 win against Levante.

Fermin replaced Dani Olmo in the 66th minute and netted a brilliant long range goal in the 81st minute. Fermin recorded 20 passes and also hit the woodwork. He has now contributed to two goals in the last three games and is up to 10 goal contributions for the campaign.