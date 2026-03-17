Fermin headshot

Fermin News: Nets as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Fermin assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 5-2 win over Sevilla.

Fermin replaced Pedri at halftime and set up Raphinha for his hat-trick in the 51st minute. Fermin won five duels and also made a tackle. This was his first goal contribution of March and is now up to 14 goal contributions for the campaign.

Fermin
Barcelona
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