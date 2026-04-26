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Fermin News: Opens scoring on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Fermin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Getafe.

Fermin opened the scoring on the brink of halftime with a wonderful assist from Pedri. Fermin completed 26 passes and made three tackles. It was his first league goal in nearly two months and his 14th goal contribution of the campaign.

Fermin
Barcelona
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