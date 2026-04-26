Fermin News: Opens scoring on Saturday
Fermin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Getafe.
Fermin opened the scoring on the brink of halftime with a wonderful assist from Pedri. Fermin completed 26 passes and made three tackles. It was his first league goal in nearly two months and his 14th goal contribution of the campaign.
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