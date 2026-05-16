Fermin News: Option against Real Betis

Fermin (undisclosed) returned to team training and is an option for Sunday's clash against Real Betis, according to Joan Poqui of Mundo Deportivo.

Fermin had been left out of the squad for Wednesday's fixture against Alaves without explanation, but his presence in Saturday's session is a clean bill of health heading into the final home fixture of Barcelona's historic La Liga season. The midfielder should be available to contribute at the Spotify Camp Nou as coach Flick's side look to close out the campaign in style.