Fermin put on a formidable shooting display in a No. 10 position, with his right-footed strikes from inside and outside the box in the 34th and 42nd minutes, respectively, leading the visitors' initial comeback Wednesday. After a brief slump in December, Fermin is returning to his best and now has three goals and six assists over six appearances in 2026 considering all competitions. He might remain in contention with Dani Olmo, though both of them could get opportunities as the team's most offensive-minded central midfielders with Pedri (hamstring) sidelined for upcoming weeks.