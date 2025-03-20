Fermin News: Rotational option recently

Fermin has only appeared in two of the club's past four contests for a total of 27 minutes.

Fermin looks to have seen a dip in minutes recently as he has dropped off from a regular rotational role, going unused in two of their past four games. That said, he has only seen a few minute of play during that span. He has only started in eight of his 24 appearances this season and will likely end the season seeing most of his time off the bench.