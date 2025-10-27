Fermin cancelled out the opener in the 38th minute with a well-timed finish following a defensive miscue by Real Madrid. He registered four shots, all on target, and was the main threat in the frontline for the Blaugranas. His response gave Barcelona renewed belief before half-time but his influence faded as the Merengues regained control after the break. Fermin has now scored four goals in his last two outings and should remain the starter in the attacking midfield until Dani Olmo (calf) and Raphinha (thigh) fully recover.