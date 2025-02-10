Fermin News: Scores goal before straight red

Fermin was sent off with a straight red card during the second half of Sunday's clash with Sevilla. He had scored a goal after coming on at halftime.

Fermin made an immediate impact after coming on at halftime, scoring a goal less than a minute after entering the pitch. However, his performance took a turn when he received a straight red card in the 62nd minute. The midfielder will serve at least a one-match ban and could face additional suspension depending on the disciplinary committee. His absence shouldn't affect the starting lineup, as he has started only one of his team's last five games.