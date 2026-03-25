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Fermin News: Trains fully with Spain after scare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Fermin (quadriceps) has been spotted training fully Tuesday with the Spanish national team and is an option for the upcoming internationals against Serbia and Egypt, according to SEFutbol.

Fermin was forced off in the second half of Sunday's win against Rayo Vallecano due to quadriceps discomfort, raising concerns over his availability heading into the international break. The midfielder has since fully overcome the issue and rejoined La Roja's team training sessions without any restrictions, putting him in line for minutes in Spain's upcoming fixtures.

Fermin
Barcelona
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