Fernando Alvarez headshot

Fernando Alvarez News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Alvarez (back) is in the starting XI for the weekend's visit to Nashville.

Alvarez is ready to play following his recovery from a slight injury, taking a center-back spot away from Brandan Craig. The Colombian logged just 12 minutes on the pitch over his last two substitute appearances. However, he was a more consistent starter in 2024, when he averaged 2.9 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Fernando Alvarez
CF Montreal
