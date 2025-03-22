Fernando Alvarez News: Starting Saturday

Alvarez (back) is in the starting XI for the weekend's visit to Nashville.

Alvarez is ready to play following his recovery from a slight injury, taking a center-back spot away from Brandan Craig. The Colombian logged just 12 minutes on the pitch over his last two substitute appearances. However, he was a more consistent starter in 2024, when he averaged 2.9 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game.