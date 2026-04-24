Fernando Arce News: Logs assist in loss

Arce delivered an assist, had one shot on goal, made three tackles (two won) and two interceptions and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Arce returned to the team after being an unused substitute on the previous outing and made most of the new opportunity as he took the corner kick that was headed home a corner kick from Everardo Lopez for the goal that broke the deadlock just before halftime and then put on a solid defensive performance in the middle of the park. The assist was the first of the season for the seldom-used midfielder, who gained some momentum during the final stretch of the campaign, with four starts and two appearances off the bench over the last seven games.