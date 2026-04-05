Fernando Arce headshot

Fernando Arce News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Arce is eligible for league play after serving suspension Saturday against Queretaro.

Arce is usually a depth option for the Red Devils, so he's unlikely to play a huge role, even though he could see some minutes in the absence of Marcel Alejandro Ruiz (knee). In any case, Arce is a highly defensive midfielder, with most of his production coming from tackles and accurate passes when given meaningful time on the pitch.

Fernando Arce
Toluca
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