Fernando Arce News: No longer banned
Arce is eligible for league play after serving suspension Saturday against Queretaro.
Arce is usually a depth option for the Red Devils, so he's unlikely to play a huge role, even though he could see some minutes in the absence of Marcel Alejandro Ruiz (knee). In any case, Arce is a highly defensive midfielder, with most of his production coming from tackles and accurate passes when given meaningful time on the pitch.
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