Fernando Arce News: Scores in win

Arce scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance and made two tackles (both won), three clearances, one interception and one block during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Arce was disruptive as expected in the middle of the park and once again could make the difference in the attacking end as well, this time by appearing unmarked at the far post to head home a cross from the left and give his side a 2-1 lead just before the hour mark. That's now a goal and an assist over the last two games for the midfielder, who was barely used during Apertura but has now started in five of the last eight outings.