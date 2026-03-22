Fernando Arce headshot

Fernando Arce News: Sent off in Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Arce received a red card as a substitute during Sunday's meeting with Pachuca.

Arce came off the bench in the second half of this game but didn't last long on the pitch before his dismissal due to a violent action. He's now banned for the upcoming trip to Queretaro, so his next chance to play in Liga MX action will come in an April 12 fixture versus Atletico San Luis. In any case, Franco Romero will remain Diablos' top choice in defensive midfield during and after Arce's suspension.

Fernando Arce
Toluca
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